Three Police Escorts, Others Burnt to Death in Kebbi Accident

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than six people including three police escorts were  confirmed dead when a vehicle smuggling petrol products from Birnin Kebbi collided with  into a bank bullion vehicle, four others and a motor cycle along Birnin Kebbi/Argungu road in Kebbi State.

According to police account, the accident occurred when a Carina E car, carrying cans  of petrol  from Birnin Kebbi had a head on collision with the bullion van at Jeda village, near  Argungu, burst into flames and consumed three other cars.

A statement  signed by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar,  said a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt.

“six people including three police men also died in the inferno, while five other people, three policemen sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention,” it said.

The  release said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, swiftly rushed to scene of  the accident  and had condoled with families of the deceased and prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the lives of the departed souls eternal rest and to give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.It stated that the CP has assured  members of the public that a thorough investigation will be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

