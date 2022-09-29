Three Police Escorts, Others Burnt to Death in Kebbi Accident

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



No fewer than six people including three police escorts were confirmed dead when a vehicle smuggling petrol products from Birnin Kebbi collided with into a bank bullion vehicle, four others and a motor cycle along Birnin Kebbi/Argungu road in Kebbi State.

According to police account, the accident occurred when a Carina E car, carrying cans of petrol from Birnin Kebbi had a head on collision with the bullion van at Jeda village, near Argungu, burst into flames and consumed three other cars.

A statement signed by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt.

“six people including three police men also died in the inferno, while five other people, three policemen sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention,” it said.

The release said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, swiftly rushed to scene of the accident and had condoled with families of the deceased and prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the lives of the departed souls eternal rest and to give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.It stated that the CP has assured members of the public that a thorough investigation will be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.