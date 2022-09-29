Obasanjo: 2023 Elections Will Make or Break Nigeria

•Urges religious leaders to check politicians

•Warns they may wreck country

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo warned that the 2023 general election could to make Nigeria a success story or cause its failure. Obasanjo cautioned religious leaders not to allow politicians without the fear of God to wreck Nigeria.

Obasanjo spoke, yesterday when the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Most Reverend Daniel T. Okoh, paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president stated that the country’s religious leaders could make Nigerian politicians more responsible.

According to the statement, Obasanjo told the CAN delegation, “If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then the politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now, if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we all regret it.

“And where can we look for salvation, that is where you, religious leaders, have a significant role to play. I think it’s the mistake of the past (particularly in Christendom), that we say politics is not for the righteous. Now, if we take the righteous away from politics, and we leave politics to the unrighteous, the unrighteous will smear the righteous with the unrighteousness that they will carry into politics and will have no where to go.

“And in the next election, if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.”

Obasanjo, who commended the CAN president for his glowing remarks on him, said the Sultan of Sokoto had spoken about Okoh to him personally, “and I must say, I am impressed. With you and Sultan (who is already singing your praises); you can both make a turn-around. You can work together.”

Obasanjo further said for having both Sultan of Sokoto and the CAN leader already on same page, “May be our politicians will listen, and if our politicians don’t listen, may be our people will listen.”

The visiting CAN leader had earlier commended the former president for his role in turning around the Christian faith in the country, asserting that Obasanjo has made valid contributions to Christianity.

Okoh said regarding Obasanjo, “In 1976, he started with the establishment of this association, the CAN, and in September 1999, he formed the Inter Religious Faith Council.

“On the political sector, you set up the National Political Reform Conference, which I am privilege to be a delegate, representing the Christian faith. These were the few I could remember as I was planning for this visit.

“Baba, you have played important roles in the political history of Nigeria and Africa, particularly, your current role in the Horn of Africa, where the task is to ensure peace in the region. These are, no doubt, valid contributions to Christianity.”

On the charge by Obasanjo, the CAN president said it was among the resolutions reached at the Inter Religious Council meeting held in Lagos recently.

He said the council had resolved “not to leave the political space to the politicians, that the religious leaders must get involved, not to be partisan, but, must give leadership to make sure that the values of our religion are brought to the space to help us live in peace and work for the unity of the nation, including fighting for justice. We are committed to the call Baba made.”

Okoh said he was excited by the visit, “And I can see it, that it is coming from his heart. He has the passion and definitely we are not going to take it for granted.”