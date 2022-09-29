Gan: FG Should Create Incentives to Attract Investors

Country Manager, CHINT Nigeria, Gary Gan, speaks to Ugo Aliogo on the company’s growth outlook for the year 2022, the opportunities in the Nigeria energy market and other issues. Excerpts

What is the growth focus of CHINT?

CHINT was established in 1984 as a leading smart energy solutions and renewable energy provider. In the past 38 years, CHINT has provided its products and EPC services to utilities, oil and gas industries, metallurgy, railways, and infrastructures, in over 140 countries and regions all over the world.

CHINT entered the Nigerian market 12 years ago and officially established our local entity in the country last year to be closer to our customers. The Nigerian market is huge and abounds with opportunities for well-meaning investors such as CHINT. We believe with our world-class energy solutions; we can improve the energy sector and contribute to the nation’s socioeconomic development and growth. In more recent times, we have dedicated our professional teams specifically for the Nigerian market whilst engaging other relevant stakeholders and businesses.

Can you tell us about CHINT’s involvement in this year’s edition, which is considered Africa’s largest gathering of energy professionals?

As aptly described, the Nigeria Energy Conference and Exhibition is one of the most significant gatherings of not only energy professionals, but stakeholders in the power sector as well. We are more than delighted to be a part of this edition. We are not only here to showcase our cutting-edge technology and energy solutions but also facilitate robust conversations aimed at the development and growth of the Nigerian power sector.

What is your overview of the current state of Nigeria’s energy sector?

While Nigeria’s energy sector is faced with several underlying issues, including unsteady supply of power for basic household and industrial needs, there are numerous opportunities to explore to improve the situation. Renewable energy has innumerable potentials that we can tap into, and we are glad the Federal Government has revealed huge investment plans for it. For example, in the next five years they want to increase renewable energy percentage of the total energy in the country, which presents a huge opportunity for everyone, not only CHINT.

As a stakeholder in the Nigerian power sector, CHINT is thrilled to offer reliable and affordable energy solutions to improve the energy landscape in the country.

CHINT is renowned as one of the best energy solutions providers in the world. So, can you tell us more about some of your cutting-edge technologies and energy solutions?

At CHINT, we are always working resolutely to develop and deliver the newest technology to our clients, and this is not only beneficial for the nation’s technological advancement but also the environment. Some of our latest energy solutions include, our Residential Solar Storage and Charging Solution, Commercial and Industrial Solar-diesel Hybrid Solution. Beyond renewable energy, CHINT also offers cutting-edge electrical solutions, including power/auto transformers, distribution transformers, gas insulated switches (GIS), circuit breakers, disconnectors, insulators, earthing switches, surge arresters, voltage transformers, current transformers, reactors, capacitor banks, MV and LV metal clad enclosed switchgears, MV/LV prefabricated substations, MV load switches, MV loop switchgears, DC systems, power and control cables, metering equipment and power system protection and automation equipment, among others.

With your presence in over 140 countries, how does CHINT intend to deepen its presence in the Nigeria market?

Our goal since we officially established our presence in Nigeria is to contribute to the technological advancement of the country through our innovative energy solutions. We have also engaged in high-level discussions and partnered on some projects with not only the private sector, but the public sector as well, including the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Discos.

We also offer an array of solutions peculiar to the customers, such as the power transmission and distribution solutions. Currently, we are engaging REA, the Renewable Energy Agency in Nigeria to explore more solutions and opportunities for Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape. Nigeria is undoubtedly one of Africa’s largest economies and we are highly optimistic about the potentials the country holds; hence we will continue to offer first-rate solutions to the Nigerian market whilst working closely with different sectors, including both private and government to drive the growth of the power sector for economic prosperity.

Does CHINT have collaboration plans with relevant stakeholders to boost Nigeria’s power sector?

Yes, of course. And our next step is to enlarge our investment portfolio in Nigeria whilst facilitating different discourses with professionals and other companies to boost the country’s power sector.

The world is transitioning to renewable energy and the Nigerian government has addressed the need to tackle climate change through cleaner energy solution. What does this mean for stakeholders like CHINT?

This is a good opportunity for industry players such as CHINT. As you know, the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy cannot be overstated. From an environmental standpoint, this is particularly important for Nigeria as renewable energy doesn’t emit greenhouse gases during energy generation process, making them the most viable solution in preventing environmental degradation. With our technological resources, we will support the Nigerian government in achieving sustainable renewable energy solutions.

What do you think government can do to deepen and improve investment in the power sector in Nigeria?

Power as you know is an essential component of any nation’s development process. Its use and access largely correlate to economic growth; hence there is need for the Federal Government to develop strategies that will attract investors for socio-economic growth. One of the ways the Government can attract investors is through incentives.

They also need to encourage investors by ensuring a friendly business environment as well as making official registration of companies as seamless as possible. There’s also the need to provide good working conditions and opportunities to make it easy for businesses to run, such as reduced taxes. If they can improve on these, they will attract more investors to the sector.

What are the future plans for CHINT in Nigeria?

For CHINT, our goal remains to empower Nigeria by dedicating our technology and resources to offering world-class energy solutions. We intend to expand our professional teams in the country to boost continued efforts in offering the best solutions for our customers. Our aim is to not only to bridge the existing energy gap through our solutions, but also enhance the welfare of the citizens through efficient power utilisation.