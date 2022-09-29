Fayemi: I Have Always Created Enabling Environment for Investors

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has reassured the people of the state that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government would continue to encourage public/private partnership in its drive to develop the state.

Fayemi who stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, during the official inauguration of PremiumTrust Bank, said his government was able to achieve a lot in the area of infrastructural development because of its openness to allow private enterprises thrive in the state.

Fayemi added that the incoming administration in the state would surely toe the same line to ensure continuity of development.

The governor further said the five pillars of his administration were adequately addressed as he continued to look beyond the monthly allocation from the federal accounts and the internally generated revenue which he said were grossly inadequate for the state to achieve any meaningful development.

He noted that his government built confidence and trust with all its partners which made many businesses to show interest in establishing in the state including the Bank of Industry among others.

He added that the state would continue to build veritable relationships that would attract more development.

The governor called on the private sector to assist the state in driving a lot of projects that the government may not have the cash to pursue, adding that the state was imbued with greater drive, viability and the creativity to make it work.

“We have to build confidence and build the trust of all these partners in order for them to return to the state, but not only have they returned but in a space of four years, not minding Covid-19 taking 18 months out of that, we’ve had Bank of Industry established fully here in the state, down the road Providus is building their own bank.

“For us, it’s not just about depositing in Ekiti, we want a bank that we can build long term relationship with.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefiene, commended the warm reception received from the state governor and the enabling environment created for private industries to thrive and attract investors to the state adding that the bank was in the state to add value, create platforms and structures that would enable businesses grow as well as collaborate with government to attract more development.