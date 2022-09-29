‘Don’t Enroll Police Constables into IPPIS without Appointment Letters’

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Police Service Commission yesterday warned against the enrollment of police constables into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) without appointment letters by the commission.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had enrolled police constables recruited in 2021 into the scheme without appointment letters from the commission.

The situation is seen as an offshoot of the frosty relationship between the police and the commission over its constitutional powers to conduct recruitment of police constables and issue appointment letters.

The former Chairman and former Inspector-General of Police, Musuliu Smith (rtd), was said to have condoned the development which triggered the strike action embarked upon by the commission which led to his resignation.

A statement by the commission said it took the decision to issue the warning letters to all stakeholders involved in the enrollment of persons into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), to henceforth desist from capturing for payments any police new intake without an appointment letter issued by the commission.

The decision was taken at the plenary meeting of the Police Service Commission which began in Abuja on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

The meeting also approved a new date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

“The plenary also decided to issue warning letters to all stakeholders involved in the enrollment of persons into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS, to henceforth desist from capturing for payments any police new intake without an appointment letter issued by the commission.

“On the enrollment of police officers into the IPPIS platform for payment without appointment letters from the commission, the plenary decided that all stakeholders involved in this illegal act should be notified in writing on the dangers of this anomaly and possibly legal implications”, it said

The commission approved that the date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy would henceforth be the dates they graduated from the academy.

The commission also approved that the graduands date of confirmation shall be two years after graduation but on the condition that they sit for and pass the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination.

The commission according to the plenary decision shall be responsible for conducting the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination for the officers.

The statement said the plenary meeting of the commission which began in Abuja on Tuesday will end today.

It was presided by the Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

The acting Chairman said: “The commission will continue to work to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is properly positioned to contribute effectively to nation building and security.

“Justice Ogunbiyi commended Members for their commitment to service and preparedness to give their best in the pursuit of the common good of the Nigerian people.

The meeting was attended by all the members of the members of the board of the commission including AIG Lawal Bawa, representing the Police, Mr. Austin Braimoh, representing the Media, Hajia Najatu Mohammed, representing the Women, Bar. Rommy Mom, representing Human Rights Organizations, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, representing the Organized Private Sector and Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission.