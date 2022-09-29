Advertising Stakeholders Set to Converge in Abuja

Kasie Abone

Arrangements are in top gear to hold the second edition of the National Advertising Conference. The four days event is scheduled for November 29 to December 1, 2022 at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Tunji Adeyinka disclosed this at a press conference yesterday held at L’eola Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Adeyinka who is also the President of Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) noted that the conference would provide industry practitioners avenue for intellectual discourse aimed at repositioning the advertising industry for growth.

Themed “The Marketing Communications Industry: New Trends, Challenges and Prospects” Adeyinka said that the conference is designed to bring together critical stakeholders in the integrated marketing communications industry including advertisers and businesses, advertising practitioners and the media as well as ARCON whose regulatory functions strengthen as well as facilitate industry growth.

Speaking further Adeyinka noted that the conference will focus on critical areas of growth, inclusivity and partnership among the stakeholders in fostering mutual understanding and equitable relationship fundamental to advancement of the advertising landscape.

In addition to building credibility for the brands, Adeyinka noted that there are so much to learn in terms of dynamism and trends in the advertising industry.

Also speaking, President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko thanked ARCON for resuscitating the event which was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic adding that the second edition of the conference would build on the success of the first.

Earlier in his welcome address, ARCON Director General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapu expressed appreciation towards all the sectoral group heads that graced the occasion. Other industry leaders who attended the media parley include President of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Chief Emmanuel Ajufo, President of Media