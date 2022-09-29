2023: Lejja, Nkpunano, Obukpa Communities, Others Back Ugwuanyi, Mbah

As campaigns for the 2023 general election in Nigeria commenced yesterday, more communities and groups have continued to declare their solidarity and support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They also endorsed the PDP and agreed to vote for all candidates of the party at the polls including the governorship candidate, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai.

Prominent among the communities and groups were the people of Lejja and Uwani Lejja autonomous communities, Nkpunano Nsukka Ancient Kingdom, Obukpa Community and The Face of Hope, among others.

Speaking when the people of Lejja paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the leader of the group, Prof. Damian Opata told the governor that they are solidly behind his senatorial bid in 2023 and that of other PDP candidates in the state.

Opata, who described Ugwuanyi as a humble and caring leader with a listening ear, said that Lejja people are thankful to the governor that he paid an unscheduled visit on two occasions to their community to inspect their long neglected road (Lejja-Aku Road), and immediately commenced work on the road.

Describing Ugwuanyi’s gesture as unprecedented, Opata also told the governor that, “the road which has been in a pitiable condition for many decades, you came on your own and made some difference today.

“You have transformed the place, you have directed immediate commencement of work on that road and the workers are currently working on the road. We are thanking you Your Excellency.”

The professor on behalf of the people of Lejja and Uwani Lejja communities, equally appreciated the governor for the appointment of their sons and daughters into sensitive government positions, saying: “We are thanking you immensely for our children you have employed into the service of the state; the one you appointed into the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), those you appointed into the Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) as the Chairman, water corporation, finance service and numerous others.

They went further to applaud Ugwuanyi for the peace, unity and progress in Enugu State since he assumed office, especially for the remarkable feats his administration has recorded in the education and health sectors, such as the renovation and construction of classroom blocks as well as health facilities across the state, including the recent establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

Reaffirming their support for the governor’s senatorial bid, Opata stressed: “We are saying that you will go to the Senate, no two ways about it. We will all vote massively for you. We will also vote massively for Peter Mbah, the PDP governorship candidate, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the party’s candidate for Nsukka/ Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Vita Abba, among others.”