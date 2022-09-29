2023 Electioneering: DSS, Police Caution Political Parties against Violence

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Ahead of the 2023 political campaign across the country by political parties, the Sokoto State Police Command has warned the political class in the state against hate speech or spreading of fake news.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, stated this while delivering his speech at the election and security management colloquium on the security of the upcoming electioneering and the general election with all critical stakeholders in the state.

Gumel disclosed that the Nigerian Police, in order to maintain laws and order during the electioneering period, have grouped its responsibilities into four different groups.

The responsibilities, according to the commissioner, include: “Ensuring the safety and security of all persons and property that will be involved in all the electoral process without bias.

“Ensure strict enforcement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Penal Code as well as electoral laws without fear or favour.

“Also, to ensure security, traffic and crowd management at venues of political party campaigns, rallies and other activities relating to the elections.

“The security of the public space towards guaranteeing a crime-free and enabling environment for the political campaigns and other components of the electoral processes to thrive must also be ensured.”

The CP further called on political parties and politicians to always resort to legal justice channels to address any grievances as prescribed by the law.

He called on the traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil societies to maintain their neutrality and act as link between the politician and the public.

Also in his remarks the Director, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Sokoto State, Yahaya Hassan, urged the political class to have a closer relationship with the security agencies.

He called on stakeholders and religious leaders to always send the right messages to the public, saying no one political ambition worth the blood of anyone.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties in the state, the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Abba Sidi, promised that political parties in the state would adhere strictly to the provision of Electoral Acts.