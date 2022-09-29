  • Thursday, 29th September, 2022

2023 Electioneering: DSS, Police Caution Political Parties against Violence

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Ahead of the 2023 political campaign across the country by political parties, the Sokoto State Police Command has warned the political class in the state against hate speech or spreading of fake news.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, stated this while delivering his speech at the election and security management colloquium on the security of the upcoming electioneering and the general election with all critical stakeholders in the state.

Gumel disclosed that the Nigerian Police, in order to maintain laws and order during the electioneering period, have grouped its responsibilities into four different groups.

The responsibilities, according to the commissioner, include: “Ensuring the safety and security of all persons and property that will be involved in all the electoral process without bias.

“Ensure strict enforcement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Penal Code as well as electoral laws without fear or favour.

“Also, to ensure security, traffic and crowd management at venues of political party campaigns, rallies and other activities relating to the elections.

“The security of the public space towards guaranteeing a crime-free and enabling environment for the political campaigns and other components of the electoral processes to thrive must also be ensured.”

The CP further called on political parties and politicians to always resort to legal justice channels to address any grievances as prescribed by the law.

He called on the traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil societies to maintain their neutrality and act as link between the politician and the public.

Also in his remarks the Director, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Sokoto State, Yahaya Hassan, urged the political class to have a closer relationship with the security agencies.

He called on stakeholders and religious leaders to always send the right messages to the public, saying no one political ambition worth the blood of anyone.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties in the state, the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Abba Sidi, promised that political parties in the state would adhere strictly  to the provision of Electoral Acts.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.