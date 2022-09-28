Second Batch of Princewill Trust Departs for Dubai 

By Vanessa Obioha

Winners of the 2022 edition of the Princewills Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge have departed for a one-week all-expense-paid Bootcamp/ tour to Dubai.

Thousands of youths in tertiary institutions from across various LGAs in Rivers State competed in a test of vision, imagination, creativity, and tenacity.

The trip which is activity-packed will include a visit to educational Institutions and learning centers, the Museum of the future, City tours, lunch with mentors, a visit to the DEWA Solar Innovation Centre, and many other engaging activities.

“Human investments like this go a long way to shape the society of our dream. My dream has always been to expose young minds to endless possibilities, give them a platform to explore and do what I can to nurture their visions into realities. The testimonies from previous winners have been nothing short of inspiring and we believe that this set of winners will bring back a few of their own testimonies too.

“My gratitude goes to God for placing us in a position to give back and to the ever helpful Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) represented by Stella Fubara and her team at their Africa desk. Your support has made it possible to make a difference bigger than we could have thought. Finally, I want to thank Nneka Oduah and her fantastic team at CLR for not only making it memorable, but possible in the first place. Your attention to detail is a lesson for even the best of us,” Prince Tonye Princewill, founder of the trust and the brain behind the challenge, said

For the winners, it is a dream come true and an opportunity that they intend to take full advantage of. One of the winners, Alex Mimi, vowed to “soak in the experience and learn as she goes along”.

She had seen the challenge advertised on Instagram, knew it was real because of who was behind it, but had to convince her parents that it was not a scam, thanks to fears of human trafficking that are on the rise these days. “Both my parents had to research, research and research until they were sure, before they let me proceed.”

Loveth Ichemati, an only child who recently lost her mum said that life had been tough for her as she had to drop out of university years ago after she got admission to study law because she had no money to pay fees. She then had to find work, save money and try again. Currently she is back in University, training herself and was pleasantly surprised to see this opportunity when it came round again. “I had missed it before and did not look back when I saw the Dubai opportunity again. This is my first time outside PH. I have never even been to Lagos, talk less of Dubai. I just believed and applied myself. Now I’m here.”