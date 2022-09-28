Lawmakers Urge FG to Support Family of Slain Yobe Cleric, Aisami

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to support the family of a Yobe State cleric, Mr. Goni Aisami, who was allegedly killed in August by a soldier, John Gabriel, in Karasuwa Local Government Area of the state, pending the outcome of the case in court.

The state police spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, had in a statement said the suspect, Gabriel, was arrested alongside his accomplice, Adamu Gideon, both deployed to the 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru.

He said the soldiers are being

interrogated for suspected armed robbery and homicide.

The appeal was sequel to the unanimous adoption of the amendment to a motion by Hon. Zakaria Galadima (APC-Yobe) at the plenary yesterday.

Galadima had while moving his motion said the late cleric based in Gashua was travelling alone from Kano to Gashua in his vehicle in August 2022.

He alleged that the cleric got to an illegal checkpoint and was stopped by a soldier, John Gabriel, and was allegedly shot dead with the aim to rub the cleric.

The lawmaker prayed the House not to only condemn the killing but also that the federal government and the Nigerian Army should compensate the family of the deceased.

But, one of the lawmakers called for stepping down of the motion, saying the matter is already in court.

He said following police investigations, the soldier and his accomplices had been court marshaled and that the matter is before a competent court for determination.

Contributing also, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), however, suggested an amendment that in the interim, the federal government should assist the family pending the outcome of the case.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated that the earlier prayers should be deleted and Elumelu’s amendment adopted.

Also, the House rescinded its earlier resolution to a motion sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Rurum urging the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, to direct a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of a young lady named Ummulkulthum Buhari, who was allegedly killed by her Chinese boyfriend, Mr. Geng Quanrong, in her parents’ house in Kano State.

Hon. Dan Agundi Munir had at the plenary sought rescinding of the resolution, saying as at the time the motion was moved last week, the culprit had already been arrested and charged for the crime.

He also was of the view that in the body of the motion where the sponsor lamented that five days after the murder, the Nigerian Police were yet to come out with a preliminary report on their investigation, was wrong as they are already investigating the matter.

In his contribution, the House Leader, Hon Ado Doguwa, called for an amendment rather than rescinding the good intentions of the motion.

The Speaker, Gbajabiamila, on his part, said the prayer for investigation should be rescinded since the law enforcement is already on the matter.

He, therefore, appealed to his colleagues to suspend the House rules and allow Munir move a motion to rescind the resolution calling for investigation.