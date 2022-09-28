FBNInsurance Now Sanlam Insurance Nigeria

Ebere Nwoji

FBNInsurance has completed its rebranding project to be known as Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd following Sanlam’s take up of 100 percent shareholding in FBNInsurance.

Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services company, has few years back been eyeing Nigerian market for investment.

The company 12 years back made a step forward by taking up stake in FBNInsurance.

But just recently it announced the launch of its brand in the Nigeria market, rebranding FBN Insurance to Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited having totally acquired FBNInsurance shareholding in the insurance underwriting firm.

Sanlam’s Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster CEO, Robert Dommisse, at the official launch of the new brand in Lagos said the move supported the Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand.