Bwana Promoted to Director of Brand, Media Partnerships for Audiomack Africa

Ugo Aliogo



Audiomack has appointed fast-rising music executive, Charlotte Bwana as the Director of Brand and Media partnerships for its African operations.

In a statement Audiomack, said Charlotte joined the company in 2019 as an African ambassador and grew to take on the role of Manager, Brand and Media Partnerships for Audiomack Africa.

The statement also noted that through Charlotte’s time at Audiomack, she has successfully aided partnerships between Audiomack and key African brands, “such as Beat FM Lagos, Y FM Ghana, Y FM South Africa, Afrochella, Diageo, Sportscene South Africa, and Ziikii Media East and South Africa.”

According to the statement, “She successfully secured a deal with MTN Nigeria which made Audiomack’s unlimited music and content streaming free to more than 82 million users. Charlottehas continuously pushed for Audiomack’s growth across Africa and continues to reiterate Audiomack’scommitment to promoting African music and talent.

“She also launched the Swahili Radio Podcast, a show highlighting the musical talents hailing from East Africa. Hosted by certified on-air personality Lil Ommy, Swahili Radio featured exclusive interviews with the country’s hottest musicians, like Alikiba, Nandy, Juma Jux, Mimi Mars and many more.

“In 2021, she led a philanthropic initiative where Audiomack donated $5,000 worth of tablets and headsets to support the Slum2School initiative in Africa—these funds went towards supporting 38 learners with tablets in the virtual learning programme.”

Commenting on Charlotte’s promotion, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and brand Strategy at Audiomack, Jason Johnson, said Charlotte has been the driving force behind several major partnerships, and feats as a company and has been instrumental to the growth of Audiomack in Africa.

“She has been selected based on her exceptionally rich professional experience which remains relevant to the needs of the company. We are confident that she would be a strong contributor to the realization of Audiomack’svision of moving music forward across Africa,” he said.

Speaking on what she hopes to achieve in her new position, Charlotte stated: “I hope to work on more major partnerships across Africa. I also aim to continue to create an ecosystem where artists have full autonomy over their music and receive maximum benefits whilst making streaming easily accessible to consumers.”