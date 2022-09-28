Atiku Kicks off Campaign With Book Launch, Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Bode George Absent

Chuks Okocha and Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday kick started his presidential campaign with a launch of his memoirs packaged in three different books.

Conspicously absent at the campaign kickoff were Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and former deputy chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George. They are members of the Wike group.

In his speech, Atiku urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, adding, “we have a duty to arrest the drift”.

According to Atiku, “what is our task that we are gathered here today to undertake? It is beyond merely coming together to inaugurate a Presidential Campaign Council. No! Our task today is to come together to rescue and rebuild our beloved country, Nigeria. That is the end goal. It is existential to us as a nation, and it is a task that history beckons upon us all to grasp with both hands and undertake with vigour and zeal.

“But, to rescue and rebuild our country, we must first takeover the mantle of leadership from the party that has driven us into this mess. To do this, we must all be united in purpose and come together to fight and win all the elections slated for next year.

“Every single person who loves this country, as I do, is needed for the arduous tasks that face us ahead as a nation, and this includes every member of the PDP. And it is my fervent hope and prayer that every man and woman of goodwill will join hands with us to help rescue, rebuild and reposition our beloved country, Nigeria.”, Atiku declared.

“So, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, and the distinguished members of our Presidential Campaign Council, it is in the light of all I have set out above that I want you to view today’s inauguration.”, he stated.

According to Atiku, “The tasks ahead may appear daunting; they may seem a load too heavy to bear. But, for the sake of our country, for the sake of our children, and for the sake of generations yet unborn, we must not, even for one minute, shirk in the responsibilities that we have been entrusted with to come together to rebuild this beloved country of ours.

“I wish to congratulate all the men and women nominated to serve in the Presidential Campaign Council. You have been selected from among the millions of our party members to join this esteemed council because of your past contributions to the party.

“Naturally, not all members of our party can be in the Presidential Campaign Council. But every single member of the PDP is an important member of the party and each one of you is still entrusted with the responsibility of leading our party to victory in next year’s elections.’