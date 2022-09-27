PressOne, 199 Others for Global Startups Competition

TechCrunch has announced PressOne and 199 startups around the world for the first-ever startup battlefield 200. PressOne Africa and three other African startups made the list of 200 startups to vie for the coveted slot of 20 startups that will be selected to pitch their company on the huge Disrupt stage in front of thousands of attendees for a chance to win $100,000 and the Disrupt Cup.

The company said in a statement that this programme is set to hold October 18-21, 2022 in San Francisco, United States of America (USA).

PressOne Africa is a fast-rising technology startup that wants to provide entrepreneurs with professional business numbers.

Speaking on the announcement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PressOne Africa, Mayowa Okegbenle, described the announcement as a recognition of the impact PressOne will have on entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

“At PressOne Africa, we are on a mission to help entrepreneurs across Africa build world-class businesses. And I believe it starts with giving them a proper phone number for business. Whether big or micro, we believe every business should enjoy the benefits of a proper business number,” he said.

According to him, before now, most entrepreneurs and small business owners used their SIM card numbers for business. This is because getting a professional business number, used by big companies, is not accessible to everyday entrepreneurs.

“The challenges faced by entrepreneurs who use a sim card number for business are burdensome but subtle. They can’t monitor calls made by staff, they can’t get a professional welcome greeting to impress customers, and they can’t have more than one person receive calls on the number. Even more challenging, is that such numbers can be temporarily lost, once the phone is stolen or lost. However, a PressOne business number solves all these challenges and more.

“PressOne Africa is changing the status quo. Regardless of the business size, every business owner can now acquire a proper business number for their business. Their PressOne number can be shared with team members. They can impress customers with professional welcome greetings. They can set official business hours for phone calls. They can listen to calls made by staff and improve customer service. PressOne provides ambitious entrepreneurs with world-class business phone numbers at an affordable subscription,” he said. Other African startups that joined the first-ever startup battlefield 200 cohort include AltSchool Africa (Rwanda), Oze (Ghana), and Shekel (Nigeria).

In the past, the TechCrunch Disrupt stage has hosted the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and many other Startup stars before they went to shake the world with their technology.

At TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, future unicorns would be seen, emerging technologies would be discussed, and genuinely valuable connections with driven and focused people from all across the tech ecosystem would be made.