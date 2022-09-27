Lagos CJ: Judiciary Must Remain Independent, Devoid of Executive Interference

Wale Igbintade

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has advocated for total independence of Nigeria’s judiciary from the executive arm of the government.

Alogba said the judiciary would only function effectively when devoid of state and public interference in adjudicating justice delivery.

He said judicial independence means that judges and magistrates must be free to exercise their judicial powers without fear, favour and interference from litigants, state.

Justice Alogba stated this during his vote of thanks to mark the opening of the 2022/2023 Legal Year of the Lagos State Judiciary at the Lagos Central Mosque in Island.

Justice Alogba also appealed to the state government to urgently look into the reconstruction of the Igbosere High Court, that was burnt down during the #EndSARS protest on October 21, 2020.

He lamented the destruction of the Igbosere High Court, noting that it was a monumental edifice that must be revived.

Justice Alogba noted that the sure way the judiciary could discharge its responsibility without fear or favour was when it truly becomes independent.

Reacting to the burnt Igbosere High Court, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat said it was a function of the budget.

Hamzat, however, stated that a Trust Fund had been set up to commence its assignment with reconstruction of the Igbosere High Court Complex.

In his remark, Bashorun Musulumi of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy called on the State Chief Judge to revive the prison visit in order to address the issue of prison decongestion as the number of awaiting trial inmates far outnumbered the convicted inmates.

He urged the CJ to ensure that matters enjoyed accelerated hearing noting that justice delay is justice denial.

Delivering lecture, an Islamic Scholar, Dr. Ishaq Sanusi advised Judges and Magistrates to bring back justice to the country to achieve political and economic stability.

He explained that if justice was restored in the country, inequality, insecurity would be dealt with and the economy would improve for the better.

On his part, the Bishop of the Diocese of the Lagos West, Anglican Communion, Reverend Olusola Odedeji urged the Lagos State Judiciary to uphold truth and Justice at all time.

Odedeji, who made the call in his sermon at a church service at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos, urged all the judges and Magistrates to use their positions and tenures in service to God and to humanity, bearing in mind that their positions were not accidental but providential.