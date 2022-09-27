In Bid to Appease Govs, APC Postpones Campaign Kick off, as Party Moves to Expand PCC

*Defers issuance of appointment letters to nominees indefinitely

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has postponed activities earlier slated for the commencement of its presidential campaigns indefinitely as the party moves to expand the membership of the council in a bid to douse tension caused by the list released on Friday.

The ruling party had initially scheduled a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

It had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council should report at the Campaign headquarters on the same day to collect their letters of appointment.

Governors elected on the platform of the party were said to have expressed their displeasure with the list and reportedly accused the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, of ignoring their nominees into the presidential campaign council.

The council had last weekend clarified that the list released was not final as more members would be announced to accommodate all interests.

A statement issued Monday by the Director-General of the council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said a new date for the commencement of the campaign will be announced.

He stated: “However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence.

“Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.”

Lalong said as the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, it understands the sacrifices and understanding of the teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead.

It noted that it also shows the enormous love that the party members have for the candidates, adding that a new date and time-table of events would be announced soon.