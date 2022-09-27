GLCN Condemns Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Urges Catholics to Vote for Good Leaders in 2023

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), has joined in the condemnation of the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Catholic laity, who vehemently opposed the APC’s Tinubu-Shettima joint Muslim-Muslim ticket, unequivocally described it as insensitive to the present situation of the country.

Rising from its meeting during the weekend, the Council equally condemned what it said is unprovoked attacks on the Catholic Church by insurgents and terrorists across the country.

It then called on all adherents of the Catholic faith across the country to evolve strategies to protect the church’s infrastructure, the clergy and the laity just as it appealed to the federal government to as a matter of necessity secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

While addressing the 149th Executive Council meeting of CLCN, the President, Sir. Henry Yunkwap, stressed the importance of the Laity to be honest in conscience explained that the unity of Nigeria is paramount and they should not allow sentiments of politicians destroy that.

According to him, “it is worth noting that while we engage in the pursuit of self-interest, we should not lose sight of the need for the unity of of Nigeria which is more important than our personal interest, religious or regional biases.”

Yunkwap declared that the “council stoutly and roundly condemns the Muslim-Muslim ticket of some political parties as the most insensitive and tacit of mindless politicians who threaten the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.”

He, however, appealed to the federal government to take notice of the dangerous persecution bedeviling the church in Nigeria.

The CLCN’s president then called on the Catholic faithful to “rise above the sentiment of political parties, support and vote for the best candidate whose manifesto and economic blueprint will offer better future for our children.”

The council also called on Nigerians not to lose sight for the nation’s unity which it said, is much more important than individual’s personal interest.

On the issue of the lingering ASUU Strike, the council made its position known calling on the two sides to shift ground and embrace peace so that the students can go back to school having stayed at home for 7 months now.

The council, therefore, called on the federal government to rise up to her statutory obligation of protection of life and properties of her citizens.

The theme for the 149 Executive Council meeting of Catholic Laity Council was “Revitalising the Catholic fFith for Political Stability and Enhanced sSecurity in Nigeria.”