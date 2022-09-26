  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

Sports Minister to Meet with NFF Presidential Aspirants Tomorrow 

Sport | 18 mins ago

With the elective congress of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fixed for this Friday in Benin City threatened by court restrains by a section of the country’s players’ union, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has called for a meeting of all the 11 presidential aspirants.

The meeting scheduled to hold in his office at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja tomorrow, is to have all the aspirants in attendance. They include; Seyi Akinwunmi, Shehu Dikko, Ibrahim Gusau, Musa Amadu, Christian Emeruwa, Idah Peterside, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, David Doherty, Suleiman  Kwande, Amanze Uchegbulam and Abba Yola.

At a robust presidential debate organised for all the aspirants by ARISE NEWS Television yesterday, only Amadu, Emeruwa, Peterside, Doherty and Mohammed showed up. Others who had given assurances that they were going to be present later sent in messages they were not going to be available for the debate.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.