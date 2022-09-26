Eto’o Predicts Cameroon to Reach World Cup Final in Qatar

FECAFOOT President, Samuel Eto’o, has predicted that the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will get to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made this known after the team’s 2-0 loss to Uzbekistan in Friday’s international friendly.

However, Eto’o insisted the five-time African champions are still aiming to reach the final at the 2022 World Cup.

“We really wanted to see the reaction of the team, and for the first time — I hoped for Cameroon to lose.

“Our objective is still the same; to depart Qatar on the evening of December 18, the date of the World Cup final

“We won’t lose sight of our objective,” Eto’o told CRTV.