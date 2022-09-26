  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

ASUU Kicks against FG’s Resumption Order, Vows to Continue with Strike 

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that its members will not return to classes despite the order by the federal government that the universities be opened.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, in a statement Monday, said the union never shut down the universities, stating that members of the union would not be in classes but will continue to do their researches and community services.

He disclosed that the union is on strike with its members withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

According to him, “We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial Court ruling. Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision nor attend statutory meetings until our demands are met and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union.”

The ASUU boss then urged the federal government to do the needful and sign a renegotiated agreement with the union, pay revitalisation funds and earned allowances, among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.