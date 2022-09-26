ASUU Kicks against FG’s Resumption Order, Vows to Continue with Strike 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that its members will not return to classes despite the order by the federal government that the universities be opened.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, in a statement Monday, said the union never shut down the universities, stating that members of the union would not be in classes but will continue to do their researches and community services.

He disclosed that the union is on strike with its members withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

According to him, “We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial Court ruling. Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision nor attend statutory meetings until our demands are met and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union.”

The ASUU boss then urged the federal government to do the needful and sign a renegotiated agreement with the union, pay revitalisation funds and earned allowances, among others.