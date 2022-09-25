  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

Flood Killed 134, Destroyed N1.5tn Property in Jigawa, Says Government

Nigeria

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Jigawa State Government has said at least 134 persons have so far died while property worth over N1.5 trillion have been lost to the recurring flooding in the state.


The Deputy Governor, who is also the acting governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Namadi, stated this yesterday when he hosted the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) chief of the field office of Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states, Rahman Rihub Mahmud Fara.


He said the water is flowing towards the east of the state, adding that two local governments, Kirikasamma and Birniwa, are on the danger list.
Namadi said the flood affected 272,189 people while 76,887 lost their houses, adding that one village was completely  destroyed and a local government totally cut away from the rest of the state by road.


In terms of government property, Namadi said 22 roads and 11 bridges were washed away by the water.
He advised that dams should be maintained, lamenting that they had been blocked by sand, which needs to be evacuated.


He appealed to the federal government and other development partners, including UNICEF to come to the aid of the state.
On his part, Fara, said his team came to assess the situation and to see what can be done to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.


He then emphasised the need for both the Jigawa State and UNICEF to work together on emergency preparedness, and response planning in the years ahead, as flooding has become perennial in the state.

