The Tinubu/Shettima for good governance support group (TS4GG), a campaign organisation formed solely for the propagation of the leadership qualities inherent in the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima is billed to be inaugurated on Saturday, the 24th of September, 2023 at the National Women Center, Central Business Area, Abuja. The group which is a vehicle for the grassroot campaigns of the Tinubu/Shettima group has the driving force to make this project a success. Tinubu has transversed the political landscape of this country like a collosus and in the process touched the lives of many through his visionary, transformative, experienced qualities as a leader. The group, having been convinced that at this juncture of our leadership recruitment drive for a president for our country, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the best product to sell to the electorate as the best team to move Nigeria forward.

The qualities that makes the ticket the best for the job are;

vision, inspiration, strategic and critical thinking, inter-personal communications, authenticity and self awareness,

open-mindedness and creativity, responsibility and dependability,

patience and tenacity, and above all, the qualities of having the potential of continuous improvement. The group is considered one of the most equipped support groups to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket because of its strengths and its strengths lies on its nation-wide spread as it is visible all over the country through its states branches. Recognised and registered by the APC national secretariat and the TSO, the group

has as its patron the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura as its grand patron and Chief Steven Lawani, the former Deputy Governor of Benue State as patron.

*Many of the creme de la cremes of the Nigerian political class as its advisers and supporters. Its executives are made up of men and women of proven integrity. An amazing strength of membership that cuts across the states, local governments areas, the council areas and across the broad spectrum of the Nigerian society. Finally, the group is therefore committed to its mandate of the propagation of this lofty leadership ideal of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket through the instrumentality of its door- to- door campaign strategy and the usage of the mass media; organising of talk shows, drama series, usage of town cries in villages and hamlets to propagate messages. The group shall not rest until the Tinubu/Shettima dream becomes a reality.

Prince Dayo Ogunsola,

National publicity secretary, Abuja