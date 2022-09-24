RMD the Rockstar in ‘Palava!’ The Movie

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Not a few know popular actor Richard Mofe Damijo as a model aside acting. Well, get set to see the ace Nigerian actor bring to the fore his musical side in a new feature film titled Palava! As the title (a slang which means confusion or trouble) suggests, viewers are expected to be thrilled with all the scenic ‘troubles’, some of which are captured in the behind the scene footages shared in an Instagram post.

The Inkblot Studios production recently teased with first photos from the movie project, showing RMD play the role of a rockstar. The upcoming film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan is slated for release Christmas 2022. According to the studio, RMD will play the role of Osage Idehen, a renowned musical artist with five beautiful daughters and a big love for women in the drama.

The BTS footages show the beautiful daughters’ characters are played by Linda Ejiofor, Bisola Aiyeola, Jemima Osunde, Beverly Naya and Beverly Osu. “Mofe Damijo is one of Africa’s finest musicians in #PalavaTheMovie. You’re not ready to see the Rockstar he becomes in this December Release. In our upcoming film, #PalavaTheMovie he plays Osage Idehen, a renowned musical artist with 5 beautiful daughters and a big love for women…

“Get ready to see RMD like you’ve never seen him before this Christmas,” the studio announced via Instagram.

News of the highly anticipated ‘Palava!’ comes in the wake of Inkblot’s August release ‘The Set Up 2’. ‘Palava!’ packs sterling cast of actors including Chinedu Ikedieze, Iyabo Ojo, Omawumi Megbele, Gideon Okeke, Neo Akpofure amongst other stars.