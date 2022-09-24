Peseiro Restates Ambition to Win AFCON 2023

Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro has reiterated his ambition to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote d’Ivoire.

The former FC Porto coach said his target to conquer Africa means the Super Eagles have to play strong sides and keep up when chanced.

He expressed confidence in his team and said there were many good players in the Nigerian team. The former Venezuela national team coach further explained why Wilfred Ndidi left the Super Eagles camp amid reports suggesting he had a row with Peseiro.

“I repeat I want to win the next AFCON and for that we need to improve our national team, we need to improve our dynamics, we need to improve our organisation in and outside the field.

“You need to create connection with the players, create a relationship inside and outside the field for the players to build a great national team so that’s our goal.”

Peseiro said knowing the players means he can rule Africa because his team has quality and they’ve been watching a lot of Nigerian players.

“We have many good players so I believe we can achieve success with our national which made me say I want to win the AFCON because I know the players.

“Me and my staff we keep watching many matches around the world concerning the performance of the players and like I said the national team is open for everybody.”