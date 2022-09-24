Mixed Fortunes for Nigeria at World School Basketball Championships 

It was mixed fortunes for Nigeria at the 2022 World School Basketball Championships as the boys suffered their second defeat while the girls team bounced back from their defeat to Bulgaria with a win in their group match.

Nigerian boys lost to Turkey in their third group game 52 to 83 as the Turkish proved too much for the African side.

The boys from Turkey won the first quarter 13-23, second 17-24, third 11-22 and the final quarter 11-14.

John Wilberforce scored 23 points, two assists and four rebounds.

The boys’ team are expected to battle their counterparts from Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian girls defeated Chile in their third group game 68 to 28 but finished third in Group D behind Bulgaria and Turkey.

The Nigerian girls won the four quarters 17-10, 23-6, 16-7 and 12-5.

Wandoo Hembam scored 18 points while Patience John scored 15.

The girls’ team will play classification match when the tournament resume on Sunday as today is observed as a competition free day.