LGAN Southern Zone Ladies Golf Championship Tees off Today 

The LGAN Southern Zone Ladies Championship tees-off today at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Golf Club, Benin City, Edo State.

Mrs Sandra Monye-Emina, LGAN Vice-President, Southern Zone disclosed in Benin that the tournament was open to all ladies across the zone competing in different categories while men and ladies from outside the zone would play as guests.

The zonal vice-president stated that over 150 golfers from Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Benin City; Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section, Sapele and host club that make up the zone.

They are expected to play at the tournament competing in hcp 29-36, hcp 19-28 play for net while hcp 0-18 would play for gross.

She added that the tournament will enable the zone to prepare for the LGAN National Open scheduled to hold at IGCC, Asaba, Delta State in November 2022.

She explained that captain of the UBTH Golf Club, Matthew Iduoriyekenwem has assured of the club readiness to host the championship as the golf course was already wearing new look ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, the cocktail and draws for the event was done yesterday evening while the ceremonial tee-off is by 8am just as presentation of trophies and other prizes hold after the last tee-off today.