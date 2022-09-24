  • Saturday, 24th September, 2022

Lawal, Dogara, Lai Mohammed’s Names Missing on APC Campaign List

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and the Minister of Communication, Lai Mohammed did not make the 422-members list of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

Lawal and Dogara, had at several times  expressed their displeasure against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party, describing it as a spite on the Christians in the ruling party.

Both have also vowed to work against the party in the 2023 elections. 

Lawal was a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, before they fell out, following the decision of Tinubu, a Muslim, to pick Kashim Shettima, another Muslim, as his running mate.

Also, Mohammed, who played a pivotal role as the party’s spokesperson prior to 2015 elections and also in 2019 elections did not make the list.

