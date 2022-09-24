Iyanya Bounces Back with ‘One Side’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afropop star Iyanya Mbuk simply known by his stage name Iyanya is back and buzzing with spanking new single titled, ‘One Side.’ On this song, the ‘Kukere’ crooner sings beautifully to his love interest while maintaining a groovy beat. Admirably, the spanking new song has enticing singing voices and rhythms that add flavor to the theme. The song produced by Shugavybz is fast trending alongside a dance competition he dubs #OneSide Challenge.

He must have really taken so much time to compose and align this feel good song which fans of good music are already vibing to. More so, this brand-new hit fills in as a recent development to his previously released track “Like”, featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel ahead of his forthcoming studio project. ‘One Side’ is produced by talented beatmaker cum singer, Shugavybz. Watch out the video drops soon. Iyanya is not done yet and he is not the only one who still believes in him including his fans.

He has had several nationwide smash hits to his name at some point and all Nigerian performers were willing to work with him until he had a little setback in his career. Iyanya’s inception into the music industry in the first half of the 2010s decade was a heavy one. He released his debut studio album My Story in 2011. It was supported by the singles “No Time” and “Love Truly”. Desire, his second studio album, contained five singles: “Kukere”, “Ur Waist”, “Flavour”, “Sexy Mama”, and “Jombolo”.

With hits like ‘Kukere’ and ‘Your Waist’ (featuring ex label mate Emma Nyra), he flourished alongside the likes of Wizkid and Davido. Although he’s been met with some challenges in the last few years, he hasn’t stopped grinding. This year alone, Iyanya has offered three impressive records including the popular Davido and Kizz Daniel assisted ‘Like’, and has managed to win back the hearts of many fans. In a bid to maintain his impressive run, Iyanya comes through with ‘One Side’ via Made Men Music Group he co-founded.