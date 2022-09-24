Fear Grips Benue Residents over Rising River Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi



Residents of Makurdi, the Benue state capital, are apprehensive over the continuous rise of River Benue following several days of torrential rainfall.

Over 500 households have been affected by the recent flood that hit parts of the state capital .

The river which has overflowed its bank has submerged houses and swept away properties and valuables also left many displaced.

Many residents living close to the river banks have started fleeing en masse.

Giving an update on the situation in Makurdi, the Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior who had led his team on on-the-spot assessment of the development said the Benue State Standing Committee on Flood was already working to mitigate the effect of the disaster.

Shior said, “so far we have recorded over households that were affected by the flood on Naka Road, Achussa, Utu Phase One, Kucha Utebe, Rice Mill and others but the flooding is not as bad as it used to be. The water that came over a week ago receded, so we are monitoring the situation.

“Benue State Government has a Standing Committee on Flood. It is made up of Benue SEMA, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Lands, Urban Development Board, Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Agriculture, academics from Benue State University and consultants from the private sector; and we are all working together to provide mitigation.

Also speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Dr. Godwin Oyiwona, said the water level of the river is increasing because of the increase in water level from the dam in Cameroon.

“We are encouraging people to leave the coastal areas to other safer areas. We are handling the area of rise in water level which is 11.1 meter. In 2012 when there was massive flooding in Benue State, it was 12 meters high. So, it is about 9m to get to that and we are warning residents to move away from the coastal line to higher grounds. We are going to the city and telling them some are moving while others are not moving.

He disclosed that the state is making emergency accommodation for people affected so far with the situation.