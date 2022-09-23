Security Forces Launch Manhunt for Terror Financier, Alhaji Abubakar

Troops eliminate 56 insurgents, arrest 88, 368 terrorists, families surrender

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said yesterday that security forces launched a manhunt for suspected terror financier identified as Alhaji Abubakar.

This came as it said troops killed 56 terrorists and arrested 88 across all theatres in the past two weeks even as 368 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in the North-east between 8th and 22nd, September, 2022.

At a media briefing in Abuja, Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said two terrorists were arrested at Access Bank, PZ Branch in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State while attempting to withdraw N14 million deposited by the said Alhaji Abubakar.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to intensify offensive actions against terrorists and other criminal elements in their operational environment.

“On September 15, 2022, troops arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators at Access Bank, PZ Branch in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State while trying to withdraw the sum of 14,000,000.00 deposited into the account of one Alhaji Abubakar a suspected terrorist financier”, he said.

He said two Boko Haram commanders were killed in the North-east, while 12 Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), logistics suppliers were also arrested by troops in the North-west theatre within the period under review.

Speaking on operations in the South-east, he said two notorious gunrunners transporting dangerous weapons from Onitsha, in Anambra State to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were intercepted in Okene, Kogi State.

He said troops also conducted operational activities in villages, communities and towns in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States.

During the operations, he said, troops neutralised 16 suspected terrorists and arrested 10 notorious bandits at different locations in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State while, five AK47 rifles, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 17 mobile phones, two motorcycles, three locally made rifles, three pairs of woodland camouflage, four boafeng radios and N29,250.00 cash among other items were recovered even as 21 civilians were rescued.

He said all recovered items, arrested terrorists and rescued civilians were handed over to relevant authority for further action.

Damadami further disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, sustained aggressive operations to deny terrorists further freedom of action.

“In furtherance of this, troops conducted fighting patrols, ambushes and clearance operations at communities, villages and towns in Kukawa, Monguno, Kaga, Dikwa, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Mafa, Konguda, Bama and Guzamala Local Government Areas all in Borno State.

“Of significance was the neutralisation of two key Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province commanders on the 12th and 15th September 2022 identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A Qaid) at Parisu and Sheruri general area in Sambisa forest respectively,” he said.

“Consequently, within the period in review, troops neutralised 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province logistic suppliers.

“Furthermore, 21 AK47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, two RPG bombs, 25 Dane guns, four unexplosive ordinance stores, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles, one tricycle, 19 cell phones, 28 torch lights and bags of assorted grains and the sum of N203,125.00 were recovered among other items.

The Director of DDMO said a total of 368 suspected terriorists and their families comprising 53 adult males, 116 adult females and 214 children surrendered to troops at different locations in the theatre.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the relevant authority for further action while surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families were profiled for further action.

He further disclosed that troops in conjunction with vigilante groups carried out a raid operations in the hideout of the outlawed cultist group known as Sara Suka boys, at Rikkos and Nassarawa in Jos Local Government Area of Plateau State and arrested six suspects.