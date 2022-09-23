  • Friday, 23rd September, 2022

Group Lauds Gen. Ndiomu’s Appointment as Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme 

Nigeria

The Ijaw Youth Consultative Forum and Sagbama indigenes residing in the Federal Capital Territory have congratulated the newly appointed Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd).

In a statement issued on Thursday, Comrade Preye Ebizimor, chairman/CEO of the Forum, urged Gen. Ndiomu to consolidate on the sustainability of the programme for Niger Deltans to continuously enjoy the current peace in the Region.

Ebizimor urged Ndiomu who is also from Sagbama as himself, to consult widely and get capable hands that are in touch with ex-gitators and impacted communities on board in assisting to achieve his policies. 

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Gen. Ndiomu as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He replaced Colonel Milland Dikio (retd).

Ndiomu hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983.

He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

