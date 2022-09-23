Expert Harps on Rights-based Approach for Trade, Investments in Africa

Emma Okonji

An Independent Expert of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights in Africa, Prof. Damilola Olawuyi (SAN), has called for rights-based approaches to trade, investment, banking and business practices across Africa.

The Frontline energy lawyer and global Vice Chairman of the International Law Association (ILA), stated this while speaking on a new book titled Business and Human Rights Law and Practice in Africa, published by Edward Elgar, United Kingdom, and co-edited by Olawuyi and Oyeniyi Abe, a lecturer at the University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom.

According to him, what however remained absent for many years was an in-depth, exhaustive and book length exposition of the application of the UNGPs in African countries.

He added that the book fills a significant gap in this regard.

“Since the adoption of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) in 2011, a vast volume of literature has been generated on its application in Europe, North America, Asia and Latin America amongst others.

He noted that this new book is the very first book-length examination of business and human rights law and practice in Africa.

While describing the book, Olawuyi noted that it unpacks good-fit and home-grown approaches for advancing business and human rights norms across Africa.

The Energy expert added that it explores the latest developments in law, regulations, policies, and governance structures across the continent, focusing on key legal innovations in response to human rights impacts of business operations and activities.

Olawuyi said he was inspired by his exemplary leadership and achievements in the field, hence they have put together the book to provide a simplified toolkit for lawyers, investors, students, corporations, ministries, arbitrators, courts, and international tribunals, to understand the corporate strategies for managing business and human rights risks when investing in the African continent.

Speaking also, Professor Surya Deva, a professor of law at the Macquarie Law School, Australia and former independent expert of the United Nations Working Group on business and Human Rights, said the volume would provide the much-needed African perspectives on the business and human rights landscape.