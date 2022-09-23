  • Friday, 23rd September, 2022

Capital Group Redeems N3.52bn Commercial Paper Issues

Business | 38 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

 Capital Group has announced the maturity and successful redemption of its N1.24billion Series 1, N1.01billion Series 2 and N1.27billion Series 3 Commercial Paper (CP) issues under its N20billion Issuance Programme.

 The N1.24billion Series 1, N1.01billion Series 2 and N1.27billion Series 3 Commercial Papers which were all issued via and quoted on the FMDQ Securities Exchange; matured on the 31st May 2022, 29th August, 2022, and 12th August 2022 respectively.

In line with best practice, the FMDQ has been informed of these redemptions. With a successful outing, the three Series garnered investments from a variety of investors ranging from Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Managers, Insurance companies and Banks.

Commenting on the successful redemption, the GCEO of DLM Capital Group, Mr. Sonnie Ayere, in a statement said, “We are pleased to have fully repaid all the investors in the Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 CP issuances.

“We thank all our investors for their participation and reiterate our commitment to being a counterparty that can be relied on for the long term; we have been around for 13 years, and we will continue to contribute our quota to Nigeria’s development”.

He further added that “these redemptions reflect DLM’s capacity to meet its financial obligations as at when due and we intend to remain an active issuer in the commercial paper market.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.