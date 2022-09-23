Bandits Kill 12 in Benue Communities

George Okoh In Makurdi



Twelve people have been reportedly killed and several other seriously injured following an attack on two communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Security agencies also repelled an attack on Ortese and Mkohol areas of Guma Local Government Area, Governor Samuel Ortom home country, where a soldier slumped and later died at an undisclosed hospital

Briefing newsmen yesterday, at Government House, Makurdi, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Col. Paul Hembah (rtd) said the attack occurred simultaneously in Mchia and Mou villages.

He said while 10 persons were killed in Mchia, two persons were killed in Mou.

“I received a distress call from an indigene of the area and quickly informed security agencies, Police, Operation Whirl Stroke(OPWS) and Civil Defence but before they could get there, the damage had already been done and the gun men fled.

“In Guma, the same bandits attempted to attack but were heavily repelled by men of OPWS who laid siege on them and even killed and injured some of the bandits who in turn burnt down 5 motorcycles belonging to the soldiers.

In another incident, three persons were abducted in Tu Mu and two houses razed as a result of renewed crisis between Iharev(indigenes) and Iparev(settlers) that led to the latter blocking the Makurdi-Gboko Federal Highway.