  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Wami: CMA is the Only Maritime Academy Offering Dynamic Positioning Course

Business | 1 min ago

Sunday Okobi

The Chairman of Charkin Maritime Academy (CMA) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Sir Charles Wami, has stated that the school remains the only maritime training institution that offers Dynamic Positioning of vessels as a course in the country.

He maintains that CMA, which is situated at Ozuoba in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, has been offering the course over the years, and will continue to do so base on its capacity and capability, especially in the availability of required personnel and modern state-of-the-art equipment.

In an exclusive chat with journalists, Wami maintained that CMA has what it takes to provide the required manpower for the maritime sector of the economy as well as the oil and gas industry in the years ahead.

He called for the support and collaboration of all stakeholders particularly the federal and state governments so that the academy will be in a vantage position to do more for Nigeria and its citizenry.

The CMA chairman’s statement is coming on the heels of the Secretary-General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr. Paul Adalikwu’s call for concerted efforts of governments, multi-national companies and individuals to support maritime training in the West and Central Africa sub-regions.

Adalikwu, who made this call shortly after a visit to the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Nungua in Ghana recently, enjoined all stakeholders and investors operating in the maritime sector to contribute in raising training and certification standards of the university and other maritime academies in West and Central Africa.

