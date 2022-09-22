Walid Jibrin, Maku Lead Nasarawa PDP Guber Campaign Council

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The immediate-past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibril, and former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, have been nominated to lead the Nasarawa State Governorship Campaign Council of the party for the 2023 general election.

Accordingly, the erstwhile PDP BoT Chairman, Jibrin, is expected to serve as the chairman of the party’s Governorship Campaign Council of the state with Maku as the director-general.

The state Chairman of the party, Francis Orogu, disclosed this yesterday shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held in Lafia, though could not disclose the full composition of the party’s state campaign council.

However, the Nasarawa State PDP chairman confirmed former Maku as the director-general of the state PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

According to Orogu, “Former Minister of State of Justice, Musa Elayo, and former state Chairmen of the party, Alhaji Zakari Ayitogo and Chief Yunana Iliya, are leaders of various committees in the council.”

He continued that past deputy governors of the state, National and State Houses of Assembly members, elected and appointed local government officials, federal and state political appointees on the platform of the PDP are members of the party’s Governorship Campaign Council in the state.

The PDP chairman, therefore, insisted that Nigeria and Nasarawa State needed change, as according to him, “For us to change the failed governments of Governor Abdullahi Sule and that of Muhammadu Buhari, we must vote for Davematics Ombugadu and Atiku Abubakar in next year’s general election.”