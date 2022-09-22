  • Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

Walid Jibrin, Maku Lead Nasarawa PDP Guber Campaign Council

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The immediate-past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibril, and former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, have been nominated to lead the Nasarawa State Governorship Campaign Council of the party for the 2023 general election.

Accordingly, the erstwhile PDP BoT Chairman, Jibrin, is expected to serve as the chairman of the party’s Governorship Campaign Council of the state with Maku as the director-general.

The state Chairman of the party, Francis Orogu, disclosed this yesterday shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held in Lafia, though could not disclose the full composition of the party’s state campaign council.

However, the Nasarawa State PDP chairman confirmed former Maku as the director-general of the state PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

According to Orogu, “Former Minister of State of Justice, Musa Elayo, and former state Chairmen of the party, Alhaji Zakari Ayitogo and Chief Yunana Iliya, are leaders of various committees in the council.”

He continued that past deputy governors of the state, National and State Houses of Assembly members, elected and appointed local government officials, federal and state political appointees on the platform of the PDP are members of the party’s Governorship Campaign Council in the state.

The PDP chairman, therefore, insisted that Nigeria and Nasarawa State needed change, as according to him, “For us to change the failed governments of Governor Abdullahi Sule and that of Muhammadu Buhari, we must vote for Davematics Ombugadu and Atiku Abubakar in next year’s general election.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.