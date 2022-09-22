Pro-Edevbie Group Gears up for Guber Campaign

*PDP chieftains converge on Isoko as Delta Unity Group inaugurates BOT, NEC

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

As the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general election draws near, a pro-David Edevbie political support organisation, Delta Unity Group (DUG), yesterday kick-started concrete plans for the successful prosecution of the governorship ambition of the two-time state finance commissioner.

More than 1,000 members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) belonging to the DUG who were drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state, yesterday, converged on Uro in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state as the DUG inaugurated its operational organs ahead of the campaigns.

Former Chairman of Delta State Association of Chairmen of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Itiako Ikpokpo, hosted the event including the swearing in of members of the group’s Board of Trustees (BOT), National Executive Council (NEC) and local government coordinators of the DUG.

The group said that while they were strong members of the PDP, they also believed in the competence and capacity of Edevbie to lead the state to greater prosperity.

However, they admitted that the inauguration of the organs of DUG was in anticipation of Edevbie’s victory at the Supreme Court as the state PDP candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, assured that in filing a 23 grounds of appeal at the Supreme Court, Edevbie’s lawyers had studied the judgment of the Court of Appeal and were positive that the Supreme Court would deliver substantial justice in the matter.

Ebie urged the people to remain positive and stand firm on the Edevbie mandate, noting that the truth shall always prevail over moments of anxiety.

The former SSG said: “In the case of Bayelsa PDP, they won at the High Court, lost at the Appeal Court and won at the Supreme Court. It was the same in the recent Ebonyi case where Odii won at the High Court, lost at the Appeal and also won at the Supreme Court. David Edevbie’s case is on the same trajectory.”

The National Executive Council is chaired by former speaker on f the state house coffee assembly, Hon. Peter Onwusanya, with Mr. Michael Akpobire as Secretary.

Other members included Hon. Evance Ivwurie, Deputy Chairman; Hon. Daniel Reyeineju, Vice-Chairman, Delta South; immediate past Delta Speaker, Hon. Monday Igbuya, Vice-Chairman, Delta Central; and, ex-speaker Hon Olisa Imegwu, as Vice-Chairman, Delta North senatorial District.

Others are Hon Stanley Odali, National Assistant Secretary, Hon Fred Ofume, Treasurer; Mr. Robinson Ariyo, Legal Adviser; Mr. Sunny Areh, Publicity Secretary; Hon. Godwin Ejinyere, Organising Secretary; Olorogun Esere Ejifoma, Auditor; Mr. Isaiah Ingo, Youth leader Comrade Isaiah Ingo; and Mr. Florence Ayomanot, Woman Leader.

The BOT comprised of Prof. Pat Muoboghare, Mr. Morrison Olori, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, Hon. Monday Igbuya, Mr. Judith Enamuotor, Mr. Giwa Amu Theodora, Mr. Clem Ofuani, Mr. Joe Iroro, Mr. Tams Brisibe, Mercy Almona Ise, Pastor Champion Kpateghe and Mr. John Greatman Chukwuka.