  • Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

Osimhen Back to Napoli Training

Sport | 1 min ago

Injured Victor Osimhen returned to training with Napoli yesterday two weeks  after he got injured in a UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Nigerian forward who will miss Super Eagles clash with Algeria in Oran on Tuesday has returned against early doctors’ fear he may be out until mid October. 

In his absence, the Naples club have shot to the top of their Champions League group as well as the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen has two goals in his Serie A so far before the injury.

