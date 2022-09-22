MultiChoice Highlights Offerings, Unveils Big Brother Naija+South Africa

Raheem Akingbolu

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a bumper coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a special Big Brother Naija +South Africa edition for its customers on DStv and GOtv

This was disclosed at the MultiChoice Media Showcase held recently in Lagos.

Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next Big Brother reality TV show, the CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said all 64 matches of the World Cup in Qatar will be live on DStv and GOtv.

He added that the special Big Brother edition would be even more intense with housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.

“MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes,” Ugbe said in a statement.