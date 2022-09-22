Commence Reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road, Oluwo Tells  Osun

*Urges politticians to stop politicising devt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to the Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to commence the reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road.

Akanbi described the road as the life wire of Osun State in term of road networks, stating that its neglect has done a lot of economic harms to the state.

He commended the governor for his readiness and enjoined politicians to stop politicising development as the road is strategic to re-awakening the commercial and bilateral relationship between Osun and Oyo States.

Oba Akanbi commended Osun and Oyo State Governments for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval for the road by the two states, noting that its reconstruction would in no small way ameliorate passengers’ plight and boost the economy of the two states.

He said that no patriot of the two states would consider such project of monumental benefit as wasteful project, urging politicians to stop politicising development.

He lamented the deplorable state of the road and disclosed that some traders are now avoiding Osun State because of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road network.

He beseeched the government on prompt reconstruction, saying the people of Osun-West in particular and Osun State by extension will forever be grateful to his government.

A statement by Oluwo through his Press Secretary, Mr. Alli Ibraheem, reads: “Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road is the economic life wire of Osun State and in particular, Osun West Senatorial District in term of road networks. That is the only straight road connecting Lagos and Ibadan with Osun State. Its economic advantage to Nigeria and the Geo political zone is enormous.

“While I commend the government of both Osun and Oyo States for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval, I appeal to Osun State government to ‘wait no more.’ The two are wonderful governors whose performances are enviable. They have set a pace for other leaders to follow, that party affiliation should be set aside when development is involved.

“I urge politicians in every state to emulate these wonderful personalities. Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is acute to strengthen the commercial and economic relationship of Osun with many states. Osun Patriots should look beyond politics. We should stop politicising development.

“Many traders are avoiding Osun State singularly because they have no alternative than the deplorable Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road. Now, that is has been approved, Osun government should wait no more.

“Every bad road is criminals hideouts. The status of the road is causing a lot of accidents. I know the time has come for people to smile on this road. The government should be fast. I’m eager to see me my People smiling. Oyetola put a smile on our faces.”