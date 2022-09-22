Carbon Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Promises Transformation Banking Experience

Emma Okonji

Carbon Finance, one of the leading players in the nation’s Fintech industry, has kicked off celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary with a promise to transform the banking experience, making banking more accessible and flexible for consumers.

Originally set up as a lending company, Carbon has established itself as one of the continent’s leading and fastest-growing digital banks, with over a million users across the federation and operations in two African countries.

Having begun operations in 2012 as One Credit, a brick-and-mortar consumer lender focused on the Nigerian market, the company then pivoted in 2016 to become a digital lender via its Paylater App and was focused on providing access to consumer credit services. With a refreshed intention to develop into a fully-functioning digital financial service platform that offers cost-effective bill payments, free fund transfers, and high yield savings and investments options in addition to loans, the company in 2019 rebranded itself as Carbon and was granted a microfinance banking license by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking about the bank’s offering and quest, the Co-founder and CEO Chijioke Dozie, said: “At Carbon, we are very proud of what we have built, thanks to our customers and the humans at Carbon. When we look at the last ten years and the future ahead, we want to focus more on our customer’s needs and ensure we are adapting to the market demands and changing the way Nigerians make payments,”