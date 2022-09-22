Atiku Possesses Leadership Exposures to Proffer Solutions to Nation’s Challenges’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kwara State Coordinator, Atiku Support Organisation(ASO), Hon. Segun Olawoyin, has said that former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, possessed all leadership exposures to take the nation out of her present challenges.

Speaking in Ilorin, yesterday on the sideline interactive session with Atiku affiliate groups, media volunteers group among others under auspices of Friends of Atiku, Hon. Olawoyin stated that the current challenges facing the nation was as a result of poor leadership on the part of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

He said: “Enough is enough of backwardness in Nigeria, enough of lecturer’s strike, enough of economic and insecurity in Nigeria.

“The ruling APC led federal government has impoverished Nigerians due to the poor management of policies.

“And, I want to say that, the only presidential candidate that can take out Nigerians out of the current challenges is PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

“Atiku was a former presidential aspirant in 1992, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 1999. He has garnered all forms of political exposures that can be used to add more values to the people of the country come 2023 general elections.”

He added: “I want to say that the aspiration of former vice president Abubakar would usher in new positive leadership that will take the nation into a greater height.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a bridge builder, unifier per excellence and forthright leader that would use all his past administrative and managerial experiences to turn around the nation for economic and political development of the populace.”

He therefore, appealed to the members of the PDP across the 193 wards in the state to move out and mobilise their support for former vice president, Alhaji Abubakar so as to support his presidential aspiration.

Also speaking, the North Central coordinator of the organisation, Hon. Isiaka Mogaji said that, the organisation is determined to work together as a united front in order to ensure the electoral victory of the PDP during the elections.

He said that, the members of the party should also shun any acts that may hinder the aspiration of Alhaji Abubakar and all other PDP candidates during the polls.

Mogaji, who also used the occasion to the members of the organisation to move out enmasse to take their permanent voters cards so as to enable them to vote for the PDP presidential candidate and other PDP candidates come 2023 polls.