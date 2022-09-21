  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Miyetti Allah: Voting Along Ethno-Religious Lines Will Further Divide Nigeria

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the South-east region has stated that voting along ethno-religious lines in the forthcoming 2023 general election will further divide Nigeria.

The group, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for the most credible presidential candidate instead, saying Nigerians should shun  primordial sentiments.

Chairman of the group in the Southeast, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, who spoke at a press conference yesterday said: “I advised Nigerians to vote for the most credible presidential candidate that will make Nigeria safe for every citizen irrespective of tribe or religion.”

Sidikki called on members of the group in the country to restrict their movement during the campaigns, and also to tell their parents or masters where they are going out for grazing.

He hailed the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on his achievement within the six months he has been in office, saying he has shown dedication within the period.

According to him,  “Since he came on board as the governor of Anambra State, members of the cattle breeders have not experienced any form of threat or any challenge that could jeopardise our existence in the state.”

