ICPC  Chairman Tasks Monarchs, Clerics on Fight against Corruption

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye, yesterday tasked traditional rulers, religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations to support government in fighting corruption in Nigeria.

Owosanoye, who gave the task a sensitisation dialogue with traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations in Bauchi, also urged them to stand as a voice to the voiceless by calling the attention of relevant authorities to the plight and conditions of ordinary people of rural communities.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders and community – based CSOs were in Bauchi to brainstorm on behavioural change, National Ethics and Integrity Policy(NEIP) and constituency projects tracking in the fight against corruption in the state and the country in general.

Owasanoye, represented by a member of ICPC board, Dr. Solomon Louis Mandama, said that the design and implementation of NEIP identified and recognised monarchs, religious leaders and civil society organisations as critical stakeholders in its promotion.

He said they formed critical groups of those who were closest to the people at the grassroots and are a great deal of influence in initiating and sustaining behavioural change among the people, adding that they play crucial roles in the development of their various communities.

“After his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari launched the NEIP in September 2020, the first critical stakeholders, the ICPC and its collaborating partners met with in the course of promoting the policy and canvassing their support to enable a nationwide success .In it’s promotion, was the National Council of Traditional Rulers at its meeting in Kano state,” he said.

He added: “The agency had met with some stakeholders since the initiative was launched in 2020, to sensitise various stakeholders on the NEIP as it was going to be continuous and would be at the national and sub-national levels. In keeping with that promise, throughout the year 2021, starting with the FCT, we engaged all stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, CSOs, NGOs, Youth Organizations, Women groups, Professional Associations, Civil servants and the media amongst others on the best way to promote the policy” he said

Earlier in his welcome address at the sensitization dialogue, the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC),Bauchi state, Baba Gali Rogi, stated that the dialogue is a follow-up to a similar dialogue that held on the 18th of May 2021, where stakeholders rubbed minds together and discussed some critical government policies that would assist in curbing the menace of corruption and entrenching good ethical values in the society.

He said that the agency in its recognition of the pivotal value re-orientation plays in the fight against corruption, ICPC in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Bauchi State Ministry for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs organized the sensitization dialogue to educate the participants on the activities of ICPC through various initiatives aimed at ensuring a corrupt free society.