  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Flood Ravages Plateau Community, Destroys over 400  Houses

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

No fewer than 400 houses have been submerged by flood in some parts of Pilgani district of Langtang North Local Government council of Plateau state following several days of rain in the state.

The  areas mainly  affected include: Zamadede, Shilur, Pishe, and Agwangani,Galang.

Lamenting over the monumental havoc wreaked by the flood, a victim at Zamadede, Mallam Nantep said everything they have in their houses has been swept away, adding that over 200 persons are currently displaced following the unfortunate incident.

When contacted the Executive Chairman of Langtang North  council Mr. Rimven Zulfa said: “We received reports of the flooding in the  communities  and we would look into it and ensure that  the necessary agencies are contacted so that succour would be provided to our people.

 “We are still appealing to people living in flood-prone areas to please leave, as the danger of flooding is not yet over.

“We would work out modalities to tackle  flooding in our rural communities.”

