DSS, NSCDC Arrest 14 Suspects for  Alleged Sale of New Naira Notes in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS) in conjunction with officials of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 14 persons over alleged illegal sale of new Naira notes in Kano.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adamu Zakari disclosed this yesterday while parading the suspects at NSCDC State Headquarters in Kano.

He said the suspects were apprehended during a joint operation as part of effort to check the illegal act which contravenes the CBN Act, Section 20 to counterfeit, hawk, sell or otherwise trade the Naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the bank.

The Commandant of the NSCDC listed the suspects as: Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro Haruna Yahaya, Rabiu Ibrahim, Ismaila Mohammad Umar and Nura Aminu, Nasiru Adamu and Nazef Lawal, 20.

The rest were Sulaiman Tijjani, Mustapha Ismail Haruna, Aminu Jibril, Lawal Ibrahim, Abubakar Jibril, Abdullahi Hassan and Fatima Ibrahim.

He said the NSCDC, DSS and CBN will continue to clamp down on the perpetrators of the illegal act which is a punishable offence under the CBN Act.

“For the avoidance of doubt act of spraying the Naira notes at occasions, soiling and writing on it, squeezing handling as well as counterfeit of the country currency note are abuse of the Naira and punishable by the law,” he said.

He said as soon as investigation into the matter was completed, the