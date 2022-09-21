  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

DSS, NSCDC Arrest 14 Suspects for  Alleged Sale of New Naira Notes in Kano

Nigeria | 45 seconds ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS) in conjunction with officials of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 14 persons over alleged illegal sale of new Naira notes in Kano.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adamu Zakari disclosed this yesterday  while parading the suspects at NSCDC State Headquarters in Kano.

He said the suspects were apprehended during a joint operation as part of effort to check the illegal act which contravenes the CBN Act, Section 20 to counterfeit, hawk, sell or otherwise trade the Naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the bank.

The Commandant of the NSCDC listed the suspects as: Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro Haruna Yahaya, Rabiu Ibrahim, Ismaila Mohammad Umar and Nura Aminu, Nasiru Adamu and Nazef Lawal, 20.

The rest were Sulaiman Tijjani, Mustapha Ismail Haruna, Aminu Jibril, Lawal Ibrahim, Abubakar Jibril, Abdullahi Hassan and Fatima Ibrahim.

He said the NSCDC, DSS and CBN will continue to clamp down on the perpetrators of the illegal act which is a punishable offence under the CBN Act.

“For the avoidance of doubt act of spraying the Naira notes at occasions, soiling and writing on it, squeezing handling as well as counterfeit of the country currency note are abuse of the Naira and punishable by the law,” he said.

He said as soon as investigation into the matter was completed, the

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.