NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Rivers State Command has paraded 19 suspects arrested over their alleged connection to oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products in the state.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the State Commandant, Michael Ogar decried the defiant attitude of oil thieves and those engaging in illegal bunkering activities.

He noted that in spite of the continuous sensitisation and relentless war against economic sabotage in the country, those milking from the nation’s wealth through illegal oil dealings have blatantly refused to change their ways.

According to Ogar, the Marine and Land Patrol team of the command arrested the 19 suspects at different locations in the state.

“Four suspects named: Peter Udo (20), Benjamin Godpower (16), Godgift Nicholas (19) and Goodness Sunday (19) were arrested with One Big wooden boat and a 40 HP outboard engine along Bakana River close to Bakana Community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“In addition, three suspects named: Jacob Fewu (23), George George (20) and Stanley Bruce (20) were arrested with One wooden boat laden with 10,000 litres of illegaly refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), a 40 HP Outboard Engine used for propelling the boat.

“The Marine team in an all-night tactical operations arrested two additional suspects named: Ade Monday (27) and Abiola Gift (29) with One wooden boat, 25 drums (6,250 litres) of illegal refined AGO and One 15 HP outboard engine,” he said.

The NSCDC boss also disclosed that the anti-vandal Unit uncovered a building used as dump site for storing locally refined AGO along Cornerstone junction in Ogbogoro, Obio Akpo Local Government Area.

“We discovered an underground Tanker containing unquantified litres of locally refined AGO, a Plastic Tank containing about 3,500 litres of AGO and a Pumping Machine. The entire compound is now under seal and manned by our personnel while the Command would continue to chase the culprits till they are arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

In another development, five suspects were arrested at Oyakama community in Ahoada west LGA and Njemanze street in Port Harcourt.

The suspects included: Onorode Daniel (34), Samuel Odirode (32), Charles Okeke (43), Uche (32) and Chinedu Iroanya (36).

Ogar said the “suspects were in conveyance of an ash colour Toyota Sequoia SUV with number plate: LAGOS Epe 539 AT laden with about 1,000 litres of AGO, a Golden colour Toyota Camry Car with about 1,500 litres of illegaly refined AGO, an Ash Colour Toyota Camry Car with registration number RIVERS BER 951 MU, a green colour Toyota Camry Car with number plate: RIVERS AH 824 AHD laden with illegaly refined AGO concealed in cellophane and packed in sack bags which totalled 5,000 litres.

“Another building close to Akpos Jetty in Abuloma community in Port Harcourt was also uncovered while the Suspects took to their heels upon sighting the NSCDC operatives; a short green and white colour DAF CF 250 Truck with number plate LAGOS EKY 206 XS laden with illegaly refined AGO and Pumping Machine were recovered as exhibits.

“The land Patrol team also arrested five suspects along Agwu/ Elechi street Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt. They are: Musa Mohammed (36), Elisha Iyalla (18), Iyeneobong Emmanuel (25), Felix Ukele (45) and Mba Awajimimam (42).

“We recovered from them a green colour Sienna Car with registration number LAGOS DL 218 APP laden with 800 litres of AGO and a Truck branded liquid bulk with number plate LAGOS EKY 852 XS laden Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).”