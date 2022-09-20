Edo Begins Rehabilitation of Country Home, Limit Road Junctions in Benin 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Edo State Government has mobilised contractors to begin the reconstruction of Limit and Country Home Motel Junctions on the Sapele Road axis in Benin City as part of efforts to check flooding in the area, reassuring that the project will be completed in record time.

The Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, who spoke to journalists after an inspection tour of drainages in the area, said the project will help check flooding in the area to protect lives and property of residents.

He said, “We are at Sapele Road and have gone round to check the drains from Country Home Motel Junction to Limit Junction in Sapele Road to see the construction area and what the state government is doing to help solve the perennial problem of flooding.

“As you well know, the government keeps fixing the Country Home Motel Junction for many years and the problem keeps recurring yearly as we always come back to do the same thing all over again. But through the government’s intervention with the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), we are trying to fix it; finally we have a permanent solution to it.

“We have gone round and seen that this particular place used to be a base. So, what EDSOGPADEC has done here, from what I am seeing, is solid and will withstand the pressure of any level of water coming and it doesn’t store here anymore.”

Iyoha continued, “Even if it’s a Federal Road, people make use of the road and it has caused so much trouble. So, we will try as much as possible to fix it and stop what has gone wrong with RCC Road.

“Our people have a responsibility; it’s the height of irresponsibility for you to occupy a business place and see the drainage blocked and do nothing about it. They dump all their dirt on the road and it goes into the drainage. If the government plays their part, the people should do the same as well.”

Reassuring that the government remains committed to improving the lives of Edo citizens, the Chief of Staff added, “In the next couple of days, the project should be done. The only problem is the asphalting of the road due to the rain, but the drainage will be done with or without the rain, within a week all should be done.”

The Chairman of EDSOGPADEC, Pastor Osifo Kennedy said, “We are actually here in line with his Excellency’s directive that we should quickly intervene to avert what is happening in RCC and Ogheghe Junction. So, we had to swing into action immediately and on getting here, we found out that the drains were already collapsing and water wasn’t flowing any longer. So, we had to collapse the drain and reconstruct another one.

“Just as the Chief of Staff said, in the next few days, we will be done. Whatever we are doing here is solid. So, we have nothing to be afraid of. We are in Sapele Road to find a lasting solution to the persistent flood problems re-occurring at Country Home Motel Road.”