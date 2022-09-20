Bayelsa’s Teams Storm Belgrade for World School Basketball Championships

The 2022 Milo National Secondary School Championships winners, Bayelsa’s duo of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School and St Jude’s Girls Secondary School Amarata will represent Nigeria for the first time at the 2022 World School Basketball Championship taking place in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Nigerian contingent to the Championships includes the First Lady of Bayelsa State, Dr. Gloria Ebibomo Diri, with President of the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), Mrs. Olabisi Joseph as leader.

Nigeria alongside 19 other nations including Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Nepal, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Chinese Taipei, and Turkey will compete in the boys and girls events organised by the International School Sports Federation (ISF) and hosted by the Serbian School Sport Federation.

Speaking at the send-forth for the team in Lagos, the NSSF President lauded the support of the Bayelsa State government at ensuring that the students are exposed to international competitions while urging other states to take a cue from this gesture.

Joseph, however, praised the sponsor of the annual Milo National Secondary School Championships, Nestle Nigeria Plc for their commitment to the competition as well as for providing the platform for the students to showcase their talents.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education in Bayelsa, Gentle Emeleh, specifically praised the sports-loving Governor of the state, Douye Diri for his interest in sports while promising that the team would make the country and the state proud in Serbia.

The captains of the teams, Idubamo Pius Beggi and Samuel Talents vowed to replicate their feat in Nigeria on the international stage while promising to be good ambassadors.

Meanwhile, the boys’ team has been drawn in Group A alongside Turkey, Hungary, and Chinese Taipei while the girls’ team is in group D with Turkey, Chile, and Bulgaria.