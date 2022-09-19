N’Assembly Transmits Technology-enabled Start-up Bill to Buhari for Assent 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Assembly has transmitted the Technology-enabled Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent having passed through all required legislative processes.

The Bill, according to a release issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, was transmitted to the president for assent on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Start-up Bill, 2021 will, among other things, provide for the creation and development of enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria.

It also aims to position Nigeria’s ecosystem as the leading technology centre in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity.

The Executive Bill was forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration by President Buhari via a letter dated February 21, 2022 pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution.